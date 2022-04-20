Essex County DA Candidate James O’Shea Holds Campaign Kickoff Reception

Lynn native James O’Shea, candidate for Essex County district attorney, held a campaign kickoff reception April 13 at Kowloon in Saugus.

A very enthusiastic, standing-room-only crowd of supporters packed the upstairs function hall for the event.

Attorney James O’Shea, with his wife, Tara, and their daughters, Jamison and Bella, at his campaign kickoff for Essex County District Attorney.

Attorney Kevin Foley introduced attorney O’Shea for his remarks.

“It’s great to see all of you here and to have so many people interested in the O’Shea for DA campaign,” began Foley. “I’ve known Jim for more than 15 years and feel very strongly about his candidacy. The idea of running for district attorney wasn’t just something that developed in the last couple of months when Jon Blodgett announced he was not seeking re-election. James has had a long deeply held desire to serve. He felt like with his experience and background, he could make a real difference as district attorney.”

Foley also highlighted O’Shea’s 24 years of experience as a criminal defense attorney in Massachusetts.

“He has had cases in every court in Essex County and he knows every assistant district attorney in Essex County on a first-name basis, and they know him,” said Foley.

O’Shea, who was joined at the event by his wife Tara, and their daughters, Bella and Jamison, and his siblings, delivered an inspiring address that garnered applause at certain points for his remarks. He stressed unity and praised first responders “who have the courage to put their lives on the line every day.”

O’Shea also offered, “You know that I have a strong feeling for fairness, that I’m passionate about these issues, representing my clients, representing immigrants, and I’ve worked with the police for 24 years. This campaign is going to be more about uniting people than dividing people.”

In concluding, O’Shea said, “I want to thank my brothers and sisters, my family who has been a support to me. My entire life I’ve stood on their shoulders. I am the youngest of Bill and Bev’s six children and from birth they have doted on me and protected me and taken care of me and I think they’re getting kind of sick of it. Thank you for coming here and enjoy the rest of the night.”