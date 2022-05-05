Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Local Students Inducted Into New Honor Society Chapter

The following local students were inducted into the new Alpha Alpha Alpha (Tri-Alpha) Honor Society chapter at College of the Holy Cross, a national honor society recognizing the achievements of first-generation students, alumni, staff, faculty and administrators:

Haytam Laroussi of Lynn, Class of 2022

Priscila Ponce Jovel of Lynn, Class of 2022

Founded in 2018, Tri-Alpha promotes academic excellence and provides members with a multitude of benefits, including opportunities for personal growth, leadership development, campus and community service and the opportunity to receive mentoring from more senior first-generation students, as well as faculty, staff and alumni who were first-generation students.

To qualify for induction into Tri-Alpha students must meet the following criteria:

• The student has earned at least 30 credit hours toward a baccalaureate degree.

• The student has achieved an overall grade point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

• Neither the student’s parents, nor step-parents, nor legal guardians, completed a bachelor’s degree.

Michele Murray, vice president for student affairs and dean of students, said the College has established the Delta Omicron chapter of the Tri-Alpha Honor Society as a way to recognize high-achieving first-generation students who bring a diverse set of ideas and backgrounds to campus.

“I’m grateful to the staff of Academic Services and Learning Resources and the Office of Multicultural Education for bringing Tri-Alpha to Holy Cross,” said Murray. “Not only does membership in Tri-Alpha shine a bright light on the achievements of first-generation students, but it also affords students the opportunity to build their networks. The inaugural class of inductees is blazing a trail for others to follow.”

In addition to the student inductees, two members of the College community were inducted as honorary members: Jorge Santos, associate professor of English, and Justine Fisher, associate director of Academic Services and Learning Resources.

Tri-Alpha is one of 20 honor societies on the College of the Holy Cross campus.

About Holy Cross

The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its founding in 1843, Holy Cross has made a positive impact in society by graduating students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life.