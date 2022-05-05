Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Returns to Boston June 4

After a nine-year hiatus, Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns to Boston. The Boston stop, set for Saturday, June 4, will serve as the start to the 2022 season as the only stop in North America. The city’s Seaport neighborhood will serve as the backdrop to the competition and the diving platform will rise again atop the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA Boston). The event will take place on Saturday, June 4th atop the ICA Boston, with doors opening at 12PM and the show starting at 2PM.

To attend, spectators must obtain a complementary ticket via Eventbrite. As the 2022 season kicks off in Boston, art and sport will intersect in front of the prevailing ICA Boston where 24 of the world’s cliff diving elite – 12 Men and 12 Women – are confirmed to once again leap, twist, and somersault from breathtaking heights into Boston Harbor. 8 full[1]time male and female divers will compete at each stop along the series with 8 additional location specific wildcard divers, 4 male, 4 female who will spice up what is already an eagerly awaited World Series. This will be the debut of the Women’s Division in Boston since its inauguration in 2014, one year after Red Bull Cliff Diving’s last appearance in Boston.

Ellie Smart sits on the roster as the only American with a permanent spot on the tour. Joining her, will be American female wildcards; Genevieve Bradley and Meili Carpenter, and male wildcards; Andy Jones and David Colturi. Fans can expect this year’s series to deliver another packed season full of high-flying drama, all set against a series of visually stunning and iconic backdrops from around the world. Red Bull Cliff Diving is considered the original extreme sport and combines aerial, acrobatic free falls and dives from almost three times the Olympic Diving height, with the daring elite athletes hitting the water in excess of 53mph/85kph, protected only by their concentration, skill, and physical control.

The series is pure, fast, and breathtaking. Spotlighting the sport’s finest athletes competing at the highest level, it provides a platform for awe-inspiring action and dives of incredible complexity where participants launch themselves from heights of 90ft / 27m (men) and 70ft / 21m (women), hitting the water in under three seconds. A thrilling quest for perfection and excellence to win the glorious King Kahekili Trophy is guaranteed in this 13th season. King Kahekili, after whom the women and men champion’s trophies are now named, was a Hawaiian chief who first leapt from the holy cliffs of Kaunolo in the 1700’s. He challenged his warriors to do the same to prove their bravery and loyalty. Since 2009, the World Series has featured the sport’s finest talents alongside promising newcomers, and since 2014, has also provided a platform for Women. Although reigning champions Gary Hunt (FRA) and Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) are the veterans to catch, the 2022 World Series will be younger and stronger than ever before with 4 permanent divers between 20 and 23 years of age.

Sports Director and cliff diving legend Orlando Duque believes that it is all up for grabs this season, as established divers up their games and newcomers look to podium on a regular basis. Exciting battles will be in store this season. 2022 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Calendar includes:

June 4 – Boston, USA

June 18 – Paris, FRA

July 16 – Copenhagen, DEN

August 13 – Oslo, NOR

August 27 – Mostar, BIH

September 11 – Sisikon, SUI

September 25 – Polignano a Mare, ITA October 15 – Sydney, AUS

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Since 2009, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series has provided a platform for aesthetic free falls and dives of ever-growing complexity, spotlighting the sport’s finest athletes as well as the most promising breakthrough talents. A pure extreme sport, the World Series is hosted in exceptional locations where athletes launch from natural rocks, historical bridges or next to waterfalls always with the aim of acting environmentally responsible and increasing the awareness for the sustainability of our planet. In 2022, 24 of the world’s best cliff divers – 12 women and 12 men – will once again leap, twist, and somersault from breath-taking heights of up to 90ft / 27m and at speeds in excess of 53 m/h / 85km/h, with no protection but their concentration, skill, and physical control, at eight demanding stops around the world. A thrilling quest for perfection and excellence to win the glorious King Kahekili Trophy is guaranteed in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series’ 13th season.

Official Event Partners

Red Bull is proud to partner with the following official partners: Oanda, the official Foreign Exchange & Crypto partner of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Boston stop. Stop & Shop, the official grocery partner of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Boston stop. Cumberland Farms, the official convenience partner of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Boston stop.

For more information and updates, visit www.redbullcliffdiving.com.

We invite you to follow the World Series on Facebook (facebook.com/redbullcliffdiving), Instagram (@redbullcliffdiving) and Youtube (@cliffdiving)