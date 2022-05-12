An Ill Wind…

The unrelenting easterly seabreeze that has been blowing at 20-30 miles per hour 24/7 for the past five days has reminded us that “spring” is an ephemeral term for those of us who live along the Massachusetts coastline.

The temperature has refused to climb beyond 50 degrees — thanks to a water temperature of 48 degrees in Boston Harbor — and the strong on-shore wind has made it feel closer to 40 degrees with the wind-chill factored in.

As usual, temperatures a little bit to our west are 10 degrees warmer. But for us, winter coats, hats, hoodies, and gloves are still the norm for any outside activity, whether it’s walking along the beach or the Charles, or attending our children’s soccer or baseball games, or enjoying a lunch at Kelly’s on Revere Beach.

On the other hand, for those of us fortunate enough to be close to the ocean, the pounding surf on the shoreline with white caps extending to the horizon have created a seascape that is mesmerizing.

The smell, sight, and sound of the churning sea consumes our senses. It never grows old.

Still, our spring along the coast has followed the usual, frustrating pattern of, “One step forward, three steps back.”

Mother Nature is a tease at this time of year. For each day of warmth that she bestows upon us, we must endure four or five days of chill, as if she’s daring us to plant our summer vegetable garden under the threat of a frost or a wind gust that might snap the tender shoots.

We can’t help but think that it would be nice to reserve some of these sea-breezy days for mid-July and early-August when the water temperature will be warm enough for us to enjoy the churning surf.

But the bottom line is that, to paraphrase the Bill Belichick cliche, the spring season along our coast, “Ain’t what it ain’t.” It’s always a mere chimera that taunts us.