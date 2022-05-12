Comfort, Anderson Honored at Mass. State Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame Dinner

Rick Comfort, founder of the Masshockey.com web site, and former coach Doug Anderson were honored at the Massachusetts State Hockey Coaches Charlie Driscoll Hall of Fame Dinner April 30 at the American Legion Hall in Waltham.

Comfort, one of Lynn’s greatest hockey players ever who went on to excel at BU and had a contract offer to play in the National Hockey League, was the recipient of the William J. Stewart Award “for outstanding service and contribution to Massachusetts secondary schools by hockey.”

Hall of Fame inductee Mark Lee, head hockey coach at St. Mary’s High School, introduced Comfort for his award.

Anderson was inducted into the Mass. State Coaches Hall of Fame for his outstanding coaching career that had stops at Lynn English, Lynn Classical, Swampscott, and Bishop Fenwick (where he was head coach of the girls’ hockey team).

Anderson, who was a teacher in the Lynn public schools for 35 years and served as acting vice principal, was recognized for his 40-plus years in the sport, including hockey clinics, training camps, and teaching and coaching in the Lynn Youth Hockey “Learn To Skate” program.

Bishop Fenwick girls hockey head coach John Kasle, who served as an assistant on Anderson’s staff, delivered the introductory remarks recognizing Anderson.