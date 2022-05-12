Power and Pride: St. Mary’s Track Standout Commits to Regis College

Edward Joseph Power Jr. didn’t join the St. Mary’s High School track program until his junior year. But once he focused in on that sport, his career flourished.

From Day 1, Power worked hard on improving his skills. He became one of the Spartans’ most dependable contributors and his dedication and leadership impressed his coaches so much, he was named a team captain.

St. Mary’s High School senior Edward Power Jr. is pictured with classmates, friends, and coaches at his

national letter-of-intent signing ceremony at the school

And now Ed Power will be competing in the sport at the next level, having signed his letter of intent to attend Regis College during a ceremony May 5 at the school. Regis is an elite, private Roman Catholic university located in Weston, and its teams are known as the Pride.

‘An Immediate Impact’

St. Mary’s head coach Tristan Smith joined Ed’s parents, Lynn Fire Lt. Edward Power Sr. and St. Mary’s Annual Fund Director JoAnn Power, as a proud participant at the letter-signing ceremony.

“I’m thrilled for Ed, this is a great day for him and his family,” said Smith. “He has shown huge improvement across the board. He joined our program and was sort of just a thrower, But he’s really come into his own. He did cross cross country this year. Regis is getting a sprinter, a thrower, and a leader all in one.”

Smith said he was happy to welcome Power to the program in his junior year. “I’m glad he joined when he did, and he made an impact immediately and that’s why he became a captain after just one year of being on the team.”

Smith feels that Power has selected the right college.

“I think the program is a great fit for him, and he’s a great fit for the program,” said Smith, a graduate of Salem State University.

‘A Great Experience’ at St. Marys’ High School

Ed Power Jr is excited about attending Regis and competing in a college sport. He will be pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management.

“It feels good to compete at the next level,” said Power. “It was a dream that didn’t seem attainable, but now, looking back at it, is feels really good. I’ve talked to the coach at Regis, and he feels like I can contribute in spots they have to fill. I’ll be studying sports management.”

In the St. Mary’s track program, the 5-foot-11-inch Power has shown his versatility in four events: the javelin, shotput, 100-meter dash, and the 200.

Power has been a student at St. Mary’s since seventh grade. He will graduate from St. Mary’s High School Class of 2022 on May 26.

“It’s been a great experience because I’ve met so many people that I feel like I’ll be friends with for life,” said Power. “All the teachers have been excellent. Mr. [Darius] Woumn and Ms. [Victoria] Ault were really inspiring for me.”

AD Newhall Extends his Congratulations

St. Mary’s Athletic Director Jeff Newhall congratulated Power on his accomplishments at the school.

“This is a great honor for Ed and the track program which has advanced to a whole new level under Coach Smith and his staff,” said Newhall. “Ed’s a great kid and he has certainly been a big part of the program’s resurgence. We wish him all the best at Regis College.”