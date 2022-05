The Greater Lynn Chamber of Commerce will host a State of the Region breakfast forum on Wednesday, June 15, at 8 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus in Lynn.

At this event, municipal leaders of the Greater Lynn area will provide economic updates on the happenings within their cities and towns.

The panelists include Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson, Executive Director of EDIC Lynn Jim Cowdell, Nahant Town Administrator Tony Barletta, and Swampscott Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald.