John Hoffman Will Host TV-15 All-Star Party

Noted local TV broadcaster John Hoffman will host the 13th Annual TV-15 All-Star Party Sunday, May 22 at 6 p.m. at the Lynn Classical auditorium.

More than 150 students at Classical, English, Tech, and St. Mary’s will receive awards in all sports.

Dr. Patrick Tutwiler, superintendent of Lynn schools, will be the presenter. Mayor Jared Nicholson will deliver opening remarks.

The event is made possible by the sponsorship of Atha’s Restaurant on Boston Street. There will be a post-event collation.

The awards are being donated by Harrington Trophy.