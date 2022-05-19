Lily K-Newhall: St. Mary’s Softball Star Records Her 500th Career Strikeout

St. Mary’s righthander Lily Newhall is getting ready to lead the Spartans into the Holland Softball Tournament May 28 at Grace Rogato Field.

Three years ago, as a freshman, Newhall was named the tournament’s most valuable player. Newhall will be on the hill and represent an incredibly tough test for opposing batters when Coach Colleen Newbury’s team opens against Lynn Classical.

St. Mary’s High School senior pitcher Lily Newhall recorded her 500th career strikeout on May 9.

St. Mary’s softball ace Lily Newhall talks with Coach Colleen Newbury before a game this season.

Newhall just reached a major milestone in a May 9 CCL game against Austin Prep, striking out the 500th batter in her career. She entered the exclusive club with her 12th strikeout in a 4-3 victory. The 500 Strikeout Club is an impressive accomplishment for the 5-foot-5-inch ace, even more so when you consider that Lily’s sophomore season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Newhall had a career-high 17 strikeouts in a win over Austin Prep this season. She had a 14-K game versus Fenwick and a perfect no-run, no-hit, no walk, 21-up, 21-down game versus Arlington Catholic in April. She is a strong candidate to be a repeat All-Scholastic.

“I definitely feel faster this season,” said Newhall. “I’ve been using curves, screwballs, drop curves, changeups, and two-seam fastballs. Coach Newbury taught me my drop curve. She’s doing a terrific job. Everyone says she was great player – I wish I got to see her play.”

Newhall welcomed a new St. Mary’s catcher to the battery this season in Roma Braid. “She’s been doing a great job behind the plate. It’s her first year catching for me and she’s really helping our team. Our defense has been excellent. I wouldn’t be able to win these games if it weren’t for them.”

Newhall is 12-3 on the mound this season and has a career record of 57-8. She has hit three career home runs, two that cleared the fences at Fenwick and Gordon College. She said her home run blast at Arlington Catholic “would have gone out of Breed.”

Though she’s heading to Saint Anselm College, Lily Newhall is focused on leading St. Mary’s to two important titles over the next few weeks. There’s the Holland Tournament and then the MIAA State Tournament.

“I’m looking forward to the Holland Tournament and playing for the city [bragging rights],” said Newhall.

Lily knows the expectations run high on Tremont Street come state tournament time. Her uncle, Jeff Newhall, just won his fourth crown as the girls basketball head coach. The boys basketball team, led by coach head Dave Brown Sr., was also a 2022 state champion and her classmate, Northeastern-bound pitcher Aiven Cabral, is looking for a three-peat for Coach Derek Dana’s awesome program.

“We’re ranked No. 1 in our division,” noted Lily, daughter of Jason Newhall and Lysa Newhall. “Hopefully, we’ll be playing a lot of home games. The seniors want to accomplish one more thing before we graduate. I’m really confident. I have a good feeling.”