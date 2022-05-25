Care Dimensions Promotes Kerry Carr, RN, of Lynn to Clinical Manager on the North Shore

Care Dimensions, the largest hospice and palliative care organization in Massachusetts, announces the promotion of Kerry Carr, RN, to clinical manager, leading a multidisciplinary team of nurses, hospice aides, social workers, and chaplains caring for hospice patients in assisted-living facilities on the North Shore.

Before joining Care Dimensions in 2020 as an RN case manager, she spent 11 years working at senior living residences supporting patients and their families, most recently as a resident care director for five years.

“I look forward to leading and supporting my team as they provide care to patients and their families with serious illness in assisted-living facilities, which is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Carr says. “We’re focused on making our patients’ experiences easier by surrounding families with medical expertise and support.”

Carr, a Lynn resident, has a bachelor’s degree from Salem State University and a nursing degree from North Shore Community College.

