Family & Children’s Service Announces Name Change

After almost 140 years serving the Greater Lynn community, Family & Children’s Service is changing their name to LifeScene. With the new name comes many exciting changes, including a new logo and website, as well as facility and programming enhancements.

The multiservice nonprofit organization will celebrate the new name and look at the LifeScene Building Bright Futures Gala on Thursday, May 26, 2002 at Spinelli’s in Peabody.

The event will be hosted by Alberto Vasallo, III. of El Mundo Boston and will feature inspiring speakers, great food, online auction, and dancing to the music of JG and the Megatones. That evening, the organization will also be honoring Governor Charlie Baker with a Civic Leadership Award, the Salvation Army’s Captain Kevin Johnson with the Mulroy Leadership Award, and Ive Gonzalez will accept the Corporate Partner of the Year Award on behalf of Eastern Bank. Student leadership awards will also be presented to two deserving Lynn high school seniors.

“We are excited to roll out these improvements and continue growing to better serve the greater Lynn and Chelsea communities. The name may be new, but our commitment to supporting youth and families remains the same”, says Executive Director Selvin Chambers, III. To purchase tickets or participate in the online auction visit https://fcslynn.networkforgood.com/events/40365-lifescene-building-bright-futures-gala .

LifeScene Building Bright Futures Gala

Thursday, May 26, 2022

6:00 pm (VIP reception)

6:30 pm (event begins)

Spinelli’s Function Facility

10 Newbury Street, Peabody, MA

LifeScene is a community-based nonprofit organization that supports underserved and socially vulnerable populations to build stable, productive, and healthy lives. We strengthen the life skills of families, children, and individuals of all ages.