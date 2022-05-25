Obituaries 05-26-2022

Marjorie (Cooney) Nihan

Former Lynn School Teacher

Marjorie “Marge” (Cooney) Nihan, 90, of North Waterford, ME, formerly of Lynn, died peacefully in her home on Friday, May 20.

Marge was born in Lynn on September 15, 1931, the daughter of Loring and Hazel (Dennis) Cooney. She was educated in Lynn schools and graduated from Lynn English High School, Class of 1949, where she met her soulmate and life partner, John “Jack” Nihan.

Married in 1954, Marge and Jack raised their family in Lynn and shared 55 joyful years together.

After raising her children, Marge received her degree from Salem State College and taught in Lynn Public schools for 15 years. Following her teaching career, she and Jack retired to their beloved house on Papoose Pond in Maine.

Marge was an avid sports fan, especially of the Red Sox. She was very active in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed putting her incredible knitting skills to good use for new family arrivals, as well as providing donations for children in need.

Marge was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she was a sacristan and an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. She was also a proud member of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War and the Retired Teachers Association.

The cherished mother of nine children, she is survived by Paul Nihan and his wife, Patricia and Mark Nihan, all of Peabody, Diane Suslak and her husband, Tom of Haverhill, Michael Nihan of Wilmington, Joann Nihan-Teed and her husband, Howard of Boxford, John R. Nihan of Haverhill, Katherine Holmes and her husband, Edward of North Andover and Christopher Nihan of Andover.

Marge was predeceased by her devoted husband, John C. Nihan, daughter Donna M. Nihan, and two brothers William and Francis Cooney. She will be dearly missed by her 18 grandchildren and 10 plus great-grandchildren. Marge also leaves behind a dear friend, Roberta “Bobbie” Cardone of Harrison, ME with whom she shared a fervent passion for the Catholic faith and Jeopardy.

Nana was truly a blessing in the lives of those she touched. Her family is comforted knowing she is at peace, sharing a fond reunion with those she loved in the arms of our Lord.

Please join us in celebrating her life. Visitation hours will be held at Chandler Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Bridgton ME on the evening of Wednesday June 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bridgton on Thursday June 2, at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in the Harrison Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the St. Joseph’s Food Pantry in Bridgton, ME.

To make an online condolence, please visit www.chandlerfunerals.com.