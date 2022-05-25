St. Mary’s Names Eddie Mercy Kisakye Boys Soccer Coach

Eddie Mercy Kisakye, the new varsity boys soccer coach at St. Mary’s High School, brings a world of experience to the position – literally.

Kisakye emigrated to the United States seven years ago from his native Uganda, where he played on the U-17 national team and professionally for a year. After making the move, he played in the Premier Development League (now known as the USL League Two) and the semi-pro National Premier Soccer League.

Kisakye currently serves as the Boys Junior Academy director for the New England Futbol Club program. He was the assistant varsity coach at Pingree last year, after serving as a sub-varsity coach at Beverly High school in 2020.

“We are excited to attract someone with Eddie’s extensive soccer background to lead our boys soccer team,” said St. Mary’s Athletic Director Jeff Newhall. “We are very confident in his ability to develop players and a first-class program.

Kisakye replaces Mike D’Agostino, who resigned after last season.

“I’m very happy to be at St. Mary’s,” said Kisakye, a Peabody resident who lists his older brother, Ronald Martin, a 12-year professional player, as his biggest soccer influence. “I like that it is a Christian-based school that has values like respect, accountability, kindness and compassion. I’m excited to be part of a community that does an amazing job developing the best citizens they can.”

Kisakye likes the idea of incorporating his philosophy and style of play with the young team he inherits.

“My philosophy is to play counterattacking soccer,” Kisakye said. “We have a 10-second rule; if we lose possession we try to win it back as quickly as we can. When we do get it back, we want to create a scoring chance within eight seconds. We want to create high pressure in their defensive third and contain pressure in our end and get on the counter attack.”

Kisakye met with the team for the first time Tuesday afternoon.