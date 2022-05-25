Tristan Smith Campaign Kickoff for State Representative

Tristan Smith is running for State Representative of the 8th Essex District; he kicked off his campaign with “Passion and Purpose”. He is seeking the seat representing the Lynn Shore area, Swampscott, and Marblehead held by former State legislator Lori Ehrich.

Thoughtful, personal, and with a warm heart describes Tristan Smith. Longtime Swampscott activist and track coach Marianne Hartmann who hired Tristan as her cross-country assistant stated, “He was determined and kind to everyone on the team. Tristan cared about the first team runner just as well as about the last teammate. She continued to say, “Tristan always wanted to know what was important to the team and what mattered. These traits will make Tristan such a great asset for all of us as a State Representative.”

Being a first-time candidate who lives in this district, Tristan stated, “I cannot tell you what this feeling is. This is about all of you being here this evening, to be part of this campaign, and what it means to me as I am running for State Representative.

He continued to say how he knows this district, the people, and the problems. Tristan has a sincere concern about the schools, public transportation system, housing, health care, and veterans. “You can rest assured that everyone in this district will know who I am, I will work harder, and advocate more zealously on Beacon Hill. No one understands these issues as clearly as I do. My campaign theme is Passion and Purpose.”