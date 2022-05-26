LCHC Announces Ryan Sullivan as New Chief Financial Officer

Special to the Journal

The Lynn Community Health Center (LCHC) is pleased to announce that Ryan Sullivan will join their team as Chief Financial Officer on Monday, May 23rd.

Ryan Sullivan

For the past 19 years, Sullivan has worked at Massachusetts General Hospital in a variety of roles that include planning and opening new buildings, director level financial management, and most recently as the Administrative Director for their Center for Genomic Medicine which requires responsibilities encompassing strategic and financial management, human resources, compliance, safety, facilities, and operational leadership. He is also a certified nurse practitioner and has worked in the LCHC Urgent Care since 2017.

“I am excited to join the team,” said new LCHC CFO Ryan Sullivan. “The talented staff of LCHC cares for the most vulnerable patients among us, and the shift to capitated payment models will allow our team to focus on quality, social determinants of health, and personalized care to implement a sustainable Ideal Care Model that integrates our medical, behavioral, dental, optical, and ancillary services.”

“As LCHC continues to grow and move towards implementation of the Ideal Care Model and capitation service model, Ryan has the experience and knowledge of the Health Center to be able to guide us to success that is centered on our mission and core values,” said LCHC CEO Dr. Kiame Mahaniah.

Sullivan holds a Master of Business Administration from Suffolk University, a Master of Science in Nursing from Boston College, a Post-Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Massachusetts Boston, and a Master of Science in Clinical Operations from Harvard Medical School.

LCHC’s current CFO, Kim MacLeod, has chosen after 35 years to take on a supportive role as Executive Director of Finance. She will be integral in Sullivan’s onboarding and transition.