Halloran Family Raises $18,000 for Nashoba Learning Group

The Halloran family of Lynn raised more than $18,000 for the Nashoba Learning Group at the 13th Annual Comedy Night held June 1 at Giggles in Saugus.

Event hosts Paul Halloran and his wife, Julie Halloran, welcomed a large crowd to the event that featured a comedy show and an all-you-can-eat-pizza meal.

David Russo, doing his funny Robert DeNiro impression, with Comedy Night host Paul Halloran

Event host Paul Halloran, backstage with headliner Don Gavin, and comedian Kelly MacFarland

Legendary comedian Don Gavin returned as the headliner of the show. Also performing were comedians Tony V, Kelly MacFarland, David Russo, Carolyn Plummer, Christine Hurley, and Mark Riley.

Since the inception of the Comedy Night event in 2008, Paul and Julie Halloran have raised more than $130,000 for the Nashoba Leaning Group. Their daughter, Martha, is a participant in the NLG adult program.

“Julie and I are sincerely grateful for all of our friends and family who have supported this event since its inception in 2008,” said Paul Halloran. “We really appreciate Don Gavin, who has been the headliner every year, and Mike Clarke for helping to arrange the lineup this year. We are fortunate that Martha is in a terrific program, and we want to do everything we can to support Nashoba Learning Group.”