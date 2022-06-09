Lynn Classical Class of 2022

The Lynn Classical High School Class of 2002 participated in its Graduation Exercises June 6 at Manning Field.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for Friday, June 3, but it was postponed due to a forecast of inclement weather. The decision proved to be the right one as the graduates and their families enjoyed a bright, sunny Monday for the ceremonies.

Principal Amy Dunn congratulated the class on its many academic and athletic achievements. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patrick Tutwiler brought the greetings from the School Department.

State Sen. Brendan Crighton, a Classical alumnus, brought the greetings from the state.

Graduate Jimmy Phan delivered the valedictory addresss. Graduate Sami Mottasim delivered the salutatory address.

Class President Rothan Ngin delivered the words of welcome. Ngin also introduced the commencement speaker, Darrell Murkison, LCHS Class of 1978, who delivered an inspiring message to the graduates.

Vice President Olivia Waterman led the Pledge of Allegiance. Graduate Victoria Santiago sang the National Anthem.