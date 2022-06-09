Lynn Tech Class of 2022

Commencement exercises for Lynn Vocational Technical Institute for Class of 2022 was held at Manning Field under a bright sunny sky afternoon. 262 students who faced challenging times due to Covid restrictions since March of 2020 received their high school diplomas.

Superintendent Patrick Tutwiler said, “Live your education and use the skills you have earned by sharpening them in a constructive and collaborative way to solve problems. Today the world needs doers who are strong and intelligent participants, not only to identify problems, but to have the skills to solve them. The world needs doers to be the solution.”

Lynn Tech Director Fred Gallo explained to the Class of 2022 how to move on as he said, “What has prepared you at Lynn Tech is where you will be going next? You have all the vocational and academic skills you will need. At Lynn Tech we instilled other skills by learning to be generous and give of yourself as you provide to those in need through community service. It is important to treat others as you would like to be treated.

Gallo continued to say, “Be confident in who you are and let others know that you care. Look to your past experiences if they were good, bad, or indifferent and how it brought you where you are right now. Learn from those experiences and move forward. Continue to strive for excellence and you will succeed. Never forget where you came from. Congratulations on your accomplishment.”

Commencement Speaker Ebony White, LVTI Class of 2001 and a 2017 Inductee Alumni Hall of Fame, asked the Class of 2022 when they enter the next chapter in life to remember how hard they worked to come this far. Ebony said, “All of you should be so proud of the sacrifices you have made, continued the hard work through the pandemic, and staying on track to graduate. All those obstacles are not here by mistake. Life is not fair. But, in order to move onto the next great thing in your life, you must leave the first great thing behind. Your future is bright and only you can drive the path to your success. And only you can be the author of your own story.”