Moynihan Lumber Holds North Shore Student-Athletes of the Year Awards Luncheon

Moynihan Lumber hosted its 30th annual event honoring the North Shore’s top student athletes Tuesday at the Salem Country Club.

Paul Halloran of Grant Communications served as master of ceremonies for the impressive awards program and luncheon.

Arianna Bezanson, a senior at Danvers High, and Tyler Knox, a junior at St. John’s Prep, were the recipients of the Moynihan Lumber North Shore Student-Athletes of the Year awards. Bezanson, a Massachusetts Gatorade Soccer Player of the Year Award winner, will be attending Colgate University.

Knox, a junior, had an undefeated state championship season for the Eagles in the 120-pound weight division. He has committed to Stanford University.

Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt, recipient of the Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete of the Year Award in 1992, was the guest speaker. He accepted the Post-Graduate Award at the luncheon.

Former Winthrop High football coach Bob DeFelice, who just retired as Bentley University baseball coach after 54 seasons, received a lifetime achievement award. The recipients of the Lifetime Commitment Community Award were basketball referee June Murphy and Lynn Journal editor Cary Shuman.

Recipients of Lifetime Commitment Awards for schools’ service were Manchester-Essex coach Margaret “Muffin” Driscoll, Marblehead and assistant athletic director Mark Tarmey.

Former Peabody High athletic director Phil Sheridan accepted the Lifetime Commitment Award for schools’ service on behalf of the late Kathy Strange, who served as the secretary of the Peabody Athletic Department.

Lynn TV-15 broadcaster John Hoffman received the Fan Award in recognition of his outstanding career in sports broadcasting. Hoffman is retiring as the play-by-play announcer for Everett High School football, but he will be continuing his work with Lynn TV-15 sports.