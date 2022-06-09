NSCC President Dr. William Heineman’s Inauguration Luncheon

An inauguration luncheon to honor North Shore Community College President Dr. William A. Heineman was celebrated at Nahant Country Club. He became the fifth President of the college.

North Shore Community College is a 2-year accredited college with campuses in Lynn and Danvers. Students can transfer to a four-year institution to earn a bachelor’s degree or move into a career workforce pathway.

Dr. Heineman has a deep commitment to the students and the college as he said, “The challenges that our rapidly changing world pose are significant; a team effort can meet them, and I am fully committed to leading that team.” He continued to say, “I am honored to join this incredible community of visionaries and look forward to engaging with all of you to build a strong, vibrant future for our students, for this college, and for our region.”

North Shore Community College believes in the student, “If you have the will, you have the way.”

Congratulations to Dr. William A. Heineman with a visionary approach for higher education!