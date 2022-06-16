DCR, Save the Harbor/Save the Bay Partner Up for Another Great Season of Events

Special to the Journal

“DCR is proud of our Better Beaches Program Partnership with Save the Harbor/Save the Bay,” said Acting DCR Commissioner Stephanie Cooper.

Members of Save the Harbor/Save the Bay.

“We are all looking forward to another great season of free events and programs on DCR’s beaches from Nahant to Nantasket,” New partners this year include Circus Up, Inc, North Shore Women of Color Association, YMCA of Metro-North, Po Couto: Haus of Threes, City of Revere Travel & Tourism Department, Charlestown YMCA, Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston, Inc, Next Level Factory, South Boston en Acción, The Black Literacy & Arts Collaborative Project, Fields Corner Crossroads Collaborative, Linda Wells, Daddy & Me Literacy Program, Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, Quincycles, Latifa Ziyad, Soca Hikes, Veronica Robles Cultural Center, Carolyn Lewenberg, Soca Fusion, and The Flavor Continues Save the Harbor’s success would not be possible without their program partners and event sponsors, including Arctic Chill and Harpoon Brewery, JetBlue, FMC Ice Sports, P&G Gillette, National Grid, Coast Cannabis, the Daily Catch, Comcast, Mix 104.1, iZotope, Inc, The Blue Sky Collaborative, Boston & Maine Webcams, BostonHarbor.com, The Boston Foundation, and The Richard Saltonstall Charitable Foundation. In addition, Save the Harbor recognized the Metropolitan Beaches Commission Co-Chairs Senator Brendan Crighton of Lynn, and Representative Adrian Madaro of East Boston and the legislative and community members of the Commission as well as Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano for their support for their beaches and communities. Save the Harbor also thanked the Baker-Polito Administration, the Massachusetts Legislature, Save the Harbor’s partners at the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the YMCA of Greater Boston, and the hundreds of people who took part in the Shamrock Splash for their support. A copy of this release, a calendar of Better Beaches events and the complete list of this year’s grant recipients is available in more than 100 languages on Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s blog Sea, Sand & Sky at http://blog.savetheharbor.org To learn more about Save the Harbor/Save the Bay and the great work they do to restore, protect and share Boston Harbor, the waterfront, islands, and the region’s public beaches with all Bostonians and the region’s residents, visit their website at www.savetheharbor.org and follow @savetheharbor on social media.