LCHC’s Gargi Cooper Receives the 2022 Beacon of Hope Award

Lynn Community Health Center (LCHC) is pleased to announce that nurse practitioner Gargi Cooper received the 2022 Beacon of Hope Award from the Lynn Continuum of Care (Lynn CoC) last Thursday. The Beacon of Hope Awardee embodies the mission of the CoC by displaying in their daily work the mission of ending homelessness; does more than what is required and makes a visible difference in the life of the people being served; and always demonstrates dignity and respect while engaging with everyone.

The Lynn CoC, established in 1995, is a coalition of non-profit organizations working together as a collaborative team to end homelessness and housing insecurity in the City. Cooper is the Medical Director for the Deborah Smith Walsh Recuperative Care Center (RCC) at LCHC, and has served for four years on the CoC Board of Directors. The RCC provides short-term residential care to people who are homeless and sick, and without Gargi’s tireless efforts, the RCC would not exist. This program provides guests with much-needed care at a critical time in their rehabilitation, and an alternative to trying to recuperate on the streets.

The Center staff, primarily through their outreach program and partnerships with Lynn CoC members, identifies clients who are unconnected to care and have a history of multiple emergency department visits. By coordinating medical care, short-term residential care, and other services which are often provided by Lynn CoC members, the RCC provides a vital service to support medically and psychiatrically complex homeless adults.

Danielle Hoyt, Lynn CoC Coordinator shared the following sentiments about Cooper that Board Members submitted when nominating her for the award, “Gargi is one of the hardest working people I know, and we have all benefited from the work that she does for people experiencing homelessness in our community. When she encounters an obstacle, she not only maneuvers around it, she also takes the time to assess where the obstacle came from and works to remove it for other people.”

“Ms. Cooper is a perfect choice for the Beacon of Hope Award because she exemplifies the values represented by the Award and she embodies the mission of the Continuum of Care by always thinking of creative ways to find homes and services for people who are homeless,” said Laura Gallant, Lynn CoC Board Member and LCHC Board Member. “She goes above and beyond by tackling policy change, program development and adopting nationwide best practices on a local level. She demonstrates dignity and respect by treating her patients without judgment and allowing for second chances, and engages patients by truly listening and responding with skill and practical kindness. She has played a vital role in improving services to our community’s most vulnerable members.”

“I would like to thank Lynn Continuum of Care for honoring me with this award,” said Gargi Cooper. “This work is not possible without the dedication and hard work of my fellow team members at the RCC and the leadership, vision, and support of our LCHC Chief Medical Officer and CEO. Our community relationships have been invaluable to help problem solve and advocate for our most resilient populations in the City of Lynn. I am so appreciative of this recognition and grateful for the support of Continuum and my fellow agencies showing up daily and doing this really challenging but rewarding work.”