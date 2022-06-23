Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Dean College Announces Dean’s List

Dean College is pleased to announce the students that have earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. These students have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

Cristopher Correa of Lynn

Abigail Morris of Lynn

Ava Perry of Lynn

Lynn Resident Named to President’s List at Dean

Daniel Lilja of Lynn has earned a place on the President’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. Students named to the President’s List have demonstrated a series commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private, residential college located in Franklin Massachusetts, 45 minutes from Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. Dean College offers baccalaureate degrees, associate degree programs, as well as a robust schedule of part-time continuing and professional education credit and certificate programs throughout the calendar year.

Harkness Named to Siena College President’s List

Emma Harkness was named to the Siena College President’s List for the Spring 2022 Semester. Emma is from Lynn.,

The President’s List requires a 3.9 grade point average or higher.

Founded in 1937, Siena College is a private, Catholic Franciscan, residential, liberal arts college with a student body of about 3,000. Siena College offers 41 degree programs, 80+ minors and certificate programs, and professional curricula in teacher preparation/education, pre-medical, pre-law and social work. A student-to-faculty ratio of 11-to-1, average class size of 21, rigorous academics, Division I athletics, intramural sports and widespread service.

Lynn Resident Inducted into National Society of Leadership and Success

Saint Anselm College student Hannah Bates of Lynn in the class of 2023, has been accepted into Sigma Alpha Pi, a national society of leadership and success, for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Membership in Sigma Alpha Pi is by invitation based on criteria determined by local chapter leaders. Students are selected by their college based on their academic standing and/or leadership potential. Candidacy is a nationally recognized achievement of honorable distinction providing students with an opportunity to build their leadership skills, network with other successful students, and stand out as valued candidates to graduate schools and employers.

Local Students Named to Assumption University’s Dean’s List

Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters. Local students include:

Meagan Molea of Lynn, Class of 2022

Brady Ryan of Lynn, Class of 2023

Andrew Doane of Lynn Graduated from Bucknell University

Bucknell University celebrated nearly 900 graduates from the Class of 2022, whose degrees will be conferred in June, on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The class represents 62 majors across Bucknell’s three colleges (Arts & Sciences, Engineering and the Freeman College of Management). These students hail from 33 U.S. states and 25 nations.

Local Student Named to Bucknell University Dean’s list

Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. The following student was named:

Andrew Doane of Lynn, Class of 2022, with a degree in Sociology.

Founded in 1846 and located along the banks of the Susquehanna River in historic Lewisburg, Pa., Bucknell University is an undergraduate-focused institution that stands uniquely at the intersection of top-ranked liberal arts, engineering and management programs. Our students choose from more than 60 majors and 70 minors in the arts, engineering, humanities, management, and natural and social sciences, as well as extensive global study, service-learning and research opportunities. Bucknell’s 3,700 undergraduate and 30 graduate students enjoy a low 9:1 student-faculty ratio and exceptional opportunities to collaborate with faculty mentors on scholarly and artistic projects.

Curry College Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Curry College congratulates of who was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List.

Noelle Cote of Lynn

Fidelia Eleazu of Lynn

Carlos Hernandez of Lynn

Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth. The College offers 22 undergraduate majors in specialized and liberal arts programs, as well as graduate degrees in accounting, business, education, criminal justice, and nursing to a combined enrollment of nearly 2,500 students. The student body consists of 1,700 traditional students and nearly 800 continuing education and graduate students. The College offers a wide array of co-curricular activities ranging from 16 NCAA Division III athletic teams to an outstanding theatre and fine arts program.

Local Resident Graduates from Dickinson College

Alexandria Kruizenga, daughter of Leonard Kruizenga of Lynn, graduated magna cum laude from Dickinson College on May 22 with a BS in quantitative economics and mathematics. Kruizenga is a graduate of Phillips Academy.

Dickinson College, located in historic Carlisle, Pa., was chartered in 1783. The private, liberal-arts college is nationally recognized for its cross-disciplinary, active approach to learning, international education, civic engagement and its commitment to teaching its students about sustainability across the curriculum, the community and the globe. www.dickinson.edu.

Pelletier Named to Dean’s List

HEEmma Pelletier of Lynn excelled during the Spring 2022 semester at Hofstra, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.

Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y. that is the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates (2008, 2012 and 2016). Our campus is a leafy oasis just a quick train ride away from New York City and all its cultural, recreational and professional opportunities. We offer small classes and personal attention, with the resources, technology and facilities of a large university. Students can choose from more than 165 undergraduate program options and 175 graduate program options in the liberal arts and sciences, education, health professions and human services, the Peter S. Kalikow School of Government, Public Policy and International Affairs, the Fred DeMatteis School of Engineering and Applied Science, the Frank G. Zarb School of Business, the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication, the Maurice A. Deane School of Law, the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies, and the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. Hofstra University is a dynamic community of 11,000 students from around the world who are dedicated to civic engagement, academic excellence and becoming leaders in their communities and their careers.

Local Students Graduate From College of the Holy Cross

Holy Cross celebrated nearly 755 bachelor of arts degree recipients at its 176th Commencement held in person on Friday, May 27 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Acclaimed writer and infectious disease physician Abraham Verghese delivered this year’s address to the Class of 2022 and received an honorary degree.

Vincent D. Rougeau, president of the College, presided over the celebratory event, bestowing the honorary degrees and greeting each graduate as they crossed the stage. This marks Rougeau’s first commencement exercises since being installed as Holy Cross’ 33rd president – the first lay and first Black president to lead the 179-year-old institution – back in October 2021.

The following local students earned degrees:

Katherine Barahona of Lynn, Cum Laude

Ryan Donnelly of Lynn, Summa Cum Laude

Haytam Laroussi of Lynn

Priscila Ponce Jovel of Lynn

About Holy Cross

The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its founding in 1843, Holy Cross has made a positive impact in society by graduating students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life.