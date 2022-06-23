Lynn Challenger Little League Holds Celebrity Dinner

The Lynn Challenger Little League held its Celebrity Dinner Fundraiser Saturday at the Old Tyme Italian Cuisine outdoor function area behind the restaurant.

Local officials served as celebrity food personnel at the dinner for the special needs baseball league that is celebrating its 30th season this year.

League Vice President Melissa Carter thanked former Babe Ruth President Jim Beliveau and current President Jeff Earp for being instrumental in the success of the event. Beliveau and Earp coordinated the donations for the grand prize drawings while Babe Ruth coaches assisted at the dinner.

Carter, whose father, Steve Scranton has been league president for 25 years, said the league fields five teams that play their baseball games at Volunteer Field.

The accommodations were excellent at the banquet, prompting Melisssa Carter to say that the league’s season-ending pizza party will likely be back at Old Tyme in July.

“I want to thank Dianna [Chakoutis] for having us and being such a great host,” said Carter.