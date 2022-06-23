Residents Named to 2022 Commonwealth Heroine Class

The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women (MCSW) will be celebrating the annual Commonwealth Heroines on Wednesday, June 22 at the The Venezia Hotel, 20 Ericsson Street in Dorchester. Michelle Guzman and Adriana Paz of Lynn will be among the honorees. Opening remarks will be made by MCSW Chairwoman Denella Clark, followed by a special recognition of all 121 honorees.

“As the first Black woman to chair the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women, and also as a proud appointee of Governor Baker and Lieutenant Governor Polito, we are thrilled to recognize women from all across our great Commonwealth who sometimes are not seen for their amazing contributions. We are also pleased to be joined by our dedicated Lieutenant Governor who will deliver a keynote address. We are excited that this year’s event will be in person and look forward to celebrating our honorees,” commented Chairwoman Clark.

Our Commonwealth Heroines are women who have been chosen by their legislators for their extraordinary acts of service, making a big difference in their communities but not necessarily making the news. They perform unheralded acts daily that make our homes, neighborhoods, cities, and towns better places to live. Commonwealth Heroines use their time, talent, spirit, and enthusiasm to enrich the lives of others in their community. They are mentors, volunteers, and innovators who strive to protect and represent the interests of seniors, victims of violence, children, immigrants, and other vulnerable populations. They are the glue that keeps a community together.