School Principal Mary Dill Honored at Retirement Party

Colleagues and friends in the Lynn school district honored retiring school principal Dr. Mary Dill at a retirement celebration June 15 at the Gannon Municipal Golf Course function room.

Dr. Dill worked for 40 years in the field of education. She began her career as a teacher for six years at St. Mary’s High School. She served 23 years as school principal at the Tracy, Connery, and Brickett elementary schools in Lynn.

Dr. Dan Dill, master of ceremonies

at the retirement celebration, with his wife, retiring Lynn school administrator Dr. Mary Dill.

Dill is a graduate of the St. Pius School and Lynn English High School, Class of 1977. She celebrated her 63rd birthday June 20.

“I enjoyed my years in the Lynn schools,” said Dill. “I loved every minute of it. There was never a day that I didn’t want to go to work. I love the compassion and the schoolchildren. I had great staffs in all three schools who were very dedicated professionals. I was very lucky as a principal.”

Her husband, Dr. Dan Dill, a retired Lynn school psychologist, was the master of ceremonies for the speaking program.

“I met Dan in 1981 just as I was graduating from college [Salem State],” said Mary. “He was teaching at Ingalls and coaching football at Lynn Classical at the time.”

Mary Dill said she is looking forward to spending more time with her three grandchildren in her retirement years.

“We’re going to do some traveling,” said Mary. “Reading and traveling are two of our passions.”