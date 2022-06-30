Softball tournament will honor the memory of Franki Galeazzi

Jennifer Carter has announced that her annual women’s softball tournament is being dedicated in memory of former Lynn Classical High School sports star Francesca “Franki” Galeazzi.

Twenty-three teams will compete in the slow-pitch tournament that is scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Harry Ball Field in Beverly. The tournament is in its ninth year.

Jennifer Carter Tournament Director

“We usually pick a Beverly cause, but I felt it was really important that we give back to Lynn as well and we chose to honor Franki,” said Carter.

Franki Galeazzi was an all-time great at Classical and continued her athletic career at Salve Regina University. Franki, who was admired by all, died on March 8, 2022, after a battle with mental health challenges. She was 25.

Carter said there will be a speaking program and special tribute to Galeazzi on the opening night of the tournament. A Lynn Classical alumni team will be one of the participants in the tournament.

Carter said the softball tournament will promote awareness of mental health issues.

“After the tournament, we’d like to dedicate a bench in Franki’s name in Lynn and present a scholarship in her memory,” said Carter.

Harrington Trophy of Lynn is sponsoring the awards for the tournament.

Jennifer Carter is the mother of former St. Mary’s state championship basketball standout Kayla Carter, who has played in the Beverly softball tournament in past years. Kayla played college basketball at Bridgewater State University.