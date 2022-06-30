Wyoma softball captures District 16 title

The Wyoma Little League softball 12-year-old All-Star team completed a sweep of the District 16 Tournament with a 9-6 victory over Peabody Tuesday at Lynn Woods Field.

The potent duo of right-handed pitcher Adyson Newhall and catcher Kaylee DiNicola helped Wyoma storm through the five-team field with a 4-0 record, besting Saugus, Winthrop, and Peabody twice.

Newhall, the younger sister of St. Mary’s s All-Scholastic pitcher Lily Newhall, improved her record to 15-0 for the season while averaging 10 strikeouts per game.

The Wyoma Little League Softball All-Stars display their District 16 championship banner following their victory over Peabody Tuesday at Lynn Woods Field. From left, are Reighlynn Comeau, Kelsey Kwiatek, Gwen Protz, Emma Pento, Gabby Doney, Bella Veilleux, Erin Furlong, Adyson Newhall. Jianny Bernabel, Kiley Schipilliti, Sienna White, Kaylee DiNicola, Lina Owumi, Coaches Becca Owumi, Coach Jay Newhall, Coach Stephanie Schipilliti, Head Coach Donny DiNicola, and Wyoma President Dan Veilleux.

DiNicola has been a hitting machine all season, belting 11 home runs while posting an astronomical batting average above .700. The 5-foot-7-inch, right-handed cleanup hitter and AAU player had two hits and an RBI in the title-clincher against Peabody.

Newhall had two base hits and two RBIs in the game. Lina Owumi, sister of 13-year-old basketball phenom Bella Owumi of St. Mary’s, had two hits and an RBI.

Trailing 3-1 early, Wyoma’s offense broke through before Newhall had her fastball clicking in the late innings.

First baseman Kiley Schipilliti made the play of the game with a lunging stab in the seventh, taking a basehit away from Peabody. Second baseman Sienna White continued her stellar season-long defensive prowess in the game.

“I’m very proud of how we’ve played as a team this season,” said Wyoma manager Donny DiNicola, a graduate of Lynn Tech where he was a baseball teammate of Detroit Tigers draft pick, Yuri Sanchez. “We’re looking forward to continuing our season and having fun playing in the sectionals.”