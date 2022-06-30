Wyoma softball captures District 16 title

The Wyoma Little League softball 12-year-old All-Star team completed a sweep of the District 16 Tournament with a 9-6 victory over Peabody Tuesday at Lynn Woods Field.
The potent duo of right-handed pitcher Adyson Newhall and catcher Kaylee DiNicola helped Wyoma storm through the five-team field with a 4-0 record, besting Saugus, Winthrop, and Peabody twice.
Newhall, the younger sister of St. Mary’s s All-Scholastic pitcher Lily Newhall, improved her record to 15-0 for the season while averaging 10 strikeouts per game.
DiNicola has been a hitting machine all season, belting 11 home runs while posting an astronomical batting average above .700. The 5-foot-7-inch, right-handed cleanup hitter and AAU player had two hits and an RBI in the title-clincher against Peabody.
Newhall had two base hits and two RBIs in the game. Lina Owumi, sister of 13-year-old basketball phenom Bella Owumi of St. Mary’s, had two hits and an RBI.
Trailing 3-1 early, Wyoma’s offense broke through before Newhall had her fastball clicking in the late innings.
First baseman Kiley Schipilliti made the play of the game with a lunging stab in the seventh, taking a basehit away from Peabody. Second baseman Sienna White continued her stellar season-long defensive prowess in the game.
“I’m very proud of how we’ve played as a team this season,” said Wyoma manager Donny DiNicola, a graduate of Lynn Tech where he was a baseball teammate of Detroit Tigers draft pick, Yuri Sanchez. “We’re looking forward to continuing our season and having fun playing in the sectionals.”