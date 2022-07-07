Lynn Resident and NEADS Honored at Worcester’s Polar Park

Lynn resident and NEADS World Class Service Dogs client Scott Maenpaa and Service Dog Cash were among those honored at the annual NEADS World Class Service Dogs Day.

NEADS World Class Service Dogs, based in Princeton, Mass., were recognized at Polar Park for the Worcester Red Sox game on Saturday, June 25. Fifteen NEADS Dogs along with clients, volunteers, and staff were present on-field to help kick off the afternoon’s game against the Charlotte Knights. The WooSox are the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox that succeeded the Pawtucket Red Sox (PawSox).

“We were pleased to continue our annual NEADS Day tradition that began four years ago with the PawSox and now has taken place for a second year with the WooSox at the fully accessible Polar Park,” said NEADS CEO Gerry DeRoche. “NEADS was honored to be recognized on field during the pregame ceremonies, as well as on the big screen throughout the game and on the air during a 5th-inning radio interview.”

NEADS Service Dog teams, Service Dogs in Training with their Puppy Raisers, staff, and other special guests gathered prior to the game at the nearby Wachusett Brew Yard, where Wachusett Brewing Company hosted a NEADS fundraiser, donating a portion of proceeds to NEADS. Attendees then enjoyed the afternoon cheering on the Worcester Red Sox (“WooSox”), indulging in baseball park fare, and spending time together.

“All of us at the WooSox are looking forward to a continued relationship with NEADS for many years to come with our annual NEADS Day at Polar Park, putting the spotlight on all of the great work these Service Dogs do,” said Joe Bradlee, Vice President of Baseball Operations & Community Relations for the Worcester Red Sox.

NEADS Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Princeton, Massachusetts. Established in 1976, NEADS offers the widest array of Service Dog programs in the industry, including Service Dogs for adults and children with a physical disability, Service Dogs for veterans, Service Dogs for Hearing, and Service Dogs for children with autism or other developmental disabilities. NEADS dogs are also partnered with professionals in classroom, therapy, hospital, ministry, and courthouse settings. As of 2021, NEADS has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for 19 consecutive years. For more information, please visit neads.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.