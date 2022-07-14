Lynn Poster Contest Winners

City wide poster contest for Grade 2 winners were honored at the Lynn Council Chamber. Councilor-at-Large Brian Field and Ward 5 Councilor Dianna Chakoutis co-chaired the program to Keep Our City Clean.

This poster contest was run throughout the city with all public and private schools involved. The winner posters will be distributed to store front businesses for display to honor the winners.

City Councilors, Mayor, School Committee, School Administrators recognized the poster contest winners

Mayor Jared Nicholson, Ward 5 Councilor Dianna Chakoutis, and Councilor-at-Large Brian Field congratulated Kelly De Leon as the city-wide contest winner.

City wide winner, Kelly DeLeon of Cobbet Elementary, will have her picture with her poster displayed on a billboard on Boston Street for one month. Each winner received a City Citation from the Mayor and a Council Citation signed by each Councilor. “The city deserves to have clean streets, sidewalks, and parks. These posters will get the message out and we are counting on the Second Graders to bring the message back to their families; it is important to have clean spaces in our city for everyone to enjoy.” stated Mayor Nicholson.