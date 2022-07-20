Free Nurse Assistant/Home Health Aide Training Available at NSCC

Free Nurse Assistant/Home Health Aide training will be available to eligible students this summer and fall through North Shore Community College’s (NSCC) Division of Corporate and Professional Education.

Funding for this initiative was made possible by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts after a study showed “changes in the economic landscape will mean that expansive workforce training will be needed to connect workers with the skills they need for the future economy, with potentially 300,000-400,000 people needing to transition to different occupations or occupational categories over the next decade.” In response to the findings of the report, the Commonwealth established a reserve of funds to support high-demand workforce training programs to be distributed to community colleges around the state.

Dr. Dianne Palter Gill, Dean of the NSCC’s Division of Corporate and Professional Education noted that

“NSCC is grateful for this funding as it will allow folks to increase their skills and marketability and will provide local employers with the trained workforce they desperately need. We will launch our first program this summer, a Nurse Assistant/Home Health Aide course which prepares students for the Commonwealth’s Nurse Assistant certification exam.

“All Nurse Assistants in Massachusetts must be certified by the state. The health care industry is in dire need of certified Nurse Assistants and this program gives people an opportunity to increase their skill level and grow professionally. The ability to offer this course, at no cost to the student, is a rare opportunity.” Palter Gill noted.

Funds will cover the course fee, the state certification exam fee along with textbooks, uniform, tutoring, coaching, a stipend upon successful completion of the course and another stipend once the individual has secured a position as a Certified Nurse Assistant, and more.

The FREE Nurse Assistant/Home Health Aide course, beginning July 26, will take place on NSCC’s Danvers campus followed by another FREE Nurse Assistant/Home Health Aide course beginning on September 12, that will take place on NSCC’s Lynn campus. Attend a free information session for more details. Schedule and registration link found here. https://tinyurl.com/5khzvuua Free Community Health Worker and Help Desk Support Professional programs will also be launching in the near future.

Eligibility for the free programs must be determined before registration may be completed. For additional information please contact Denise Deschamps, Corporate and Professional Education

Training Program Grant Manager, at 978-236-1203 or [email protected]