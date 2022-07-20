Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Belliveau Graduates from Roger Williams University

Roger Williams University is proud to announce that Julia Belliveau, of Lynn graduated Cum Laude with a B.S. in Marketing in May as part of the Class of 2022.

Belliveau Earns Spring 2022 Dean’s List Honors

Julia Belliveau, of Lynn has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.

About RWU: At Roger Williams University, students are prepared to be thinkers and doers ready to solve challenging problems with innovative solutions. RWU offers 50 majors and robust offerings of graduate and professional programs across eight schools of study including Rhode Island’s only law school, with campuses on the coast of Bristol and in the heart of Providence, R.I. With small classrooms and a focus on undergraduate and graduate research and community engagement, a Roger Williams education blends the strength of liberal arts and professional studies, providing all students with the depth and breadth of interdisciplinary thinking and well-rounded knowledge necessary to succeed in our interconnected, global world. RWU is committed to strengthening society through engaged scholarship so that students graduate with the ability to think critically and apply the practical skills that today’s employers demand.