Lynn Community Leader Elected To United Way’s Board of Directors

United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley announced the eight members recently elected to serve on the organization’s Board of Directors. The region’s largest United Way partners with communities to be a force of economic justice so that all residents can thrive. The Board of Directors provides strategic leadership for the organization to help ensure financially vulnerable individuals and families have access to resources and support to achieve prosperity.

“We are so excited to welcome the new members of our Board of Directors, eight community leaders with successful and influential careers in finance, education, healthcare, and science, who have each demonstrated their commitment to community service and improving the lives of households across the area,” said Bob Giannino, President and CEO at United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley. “I look forward to the leadership and expertise of these new Board members as United Way continues to reposition our community impact agenda to best address the profound inequities persisting throughout our region.”

Richard H. Moche currently serves as Chair of the Board and Tammi Wortham is Vice Chair. Each of the new members will serve a three-year term ending in 2025.

Magnolia Contreras works at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as Vice President of Community Health, a role in which she is charged with helping the organization execute its community benefits mission through the delivery of evidence-based cancer prevention, screening, and early detection programs. Magnolia is incredibly active in community service and social justice issues in her hometown of Lynn, Mass., and has numerous awards and recognitions for her professional and volunteer endeavors.

