Temporary Overnight Lane Closures on Route 107

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing there will be overnight construction operations and temporary lane closures on Route 107 (Highland Avenue/Western Avenue) from Victory Road in Lynn to Colby Street in Salem. The work will be conducted nightly, Sunday night through Thursday night, from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., ending on Thursday, July 28. A minimum of one travel lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. The temporary lane closures are necessary to allow the contractor to safely and effectively perform roadway paving.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

This work is part of a $4.1 million resurfacing and improvement project along a section of Route 107 (Highland Avenue/Western Avenue) in the cities of Lynn and Salem.

