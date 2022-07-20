Welcoming Disabled Veteran Back Into His Home After It Gets Full Rehab

After almost of year of construction, Vincent Gunning is moving back home. Mr. Gunning is a disabled Vietnam Veteran and retired postal carrier, who lost his leg in 2002. Relying on a prosthetic leg had made it difficult for him to manage the upkeep of his house which had been in his family for generations. With only one bathroom upstairs and peeling linoleum on the floors, living in his house had become unsafe.

But Essex County Habitat for Humanity stepped in to help last summer. Through their Aging in Place program, along with crews of volunteers and generous donors, they have thoroughly rehabbed the house. Now with a bedroom and accessible bathroom on the first floor, as well as a ramp to the side door, a new roof, updated electrical and heating, and much more, the house is ready for Vincent to return home with all his memories and family history.

His return was celebrated in a Home Dedication at the home on Southside Ave in Lynn on July 12. Over 30 people who helped with the project, including the volunteers who worked over 3700 hours on the build site, donors who gave financially as well as building materials, and professionals who provided services pro-bono, were in attendance to view the final results of their labor, to wish Vincent well, and to have a piece of cake!

Essex County Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit builder of affordable homes. Established in 2020, following a merger between Merrimack Valley Habitat for Humanity and North Shore Habitat for Humanity, they serve families across all of Essex County. As the local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, the largest nonprofit homebuilder in the world with a network of over 2,100 branches, Essex County Habitat builds decent, safe, and affordable homes in partnership with the families who need them. Each partner family works alongside volunteers to build their home. The affiliate has delivered on their mission for over 150 families to date.

To help fund their work, Essex County Habitat operates a ReStore, located in Lawrence, where they sell quality new and previously owned furniture, appliances, building materials, and homegoods at greatly reduced prices. To donate, volunteer, or learn more, please visit EssexCountyHabitat.org.