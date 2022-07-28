Mass. House Passes $10.9 Billion Transportation and Infrastructure Bill

The Massachusetts House of Representatives passed a transportation and infrastructure bill authorizing $10.9 billion for projects, including $400 million for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) to address ongoing safety concerns identified by the Federal Transit Administration’s Safety Management Inspection and $250 million for the East-West passenger rail project.

“Ensuring that the Commonwealth’s transportation infrastructure is adequately funded is a top priority for the House, which is why I’m proud of the legislation passed today,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “In addition to significant funding for roadway and bridge projects, this bill also recognizes the importance of providing further support for the MBTA in their ongoing effort to address safety concerns, and for the ever-important East-West Rail project. I want to thank Chairs Michlewitz, Straus, and Gregoire, as well as all my colleagues in the House, for the hard work required to get this done.”

“I’m proud of the work the House has done through this bill to invest in the Commonwealth’s transportation systems and infrastructure,” said Representative Adrian Madaro. “This bill not only ensures that our roads and bridges are maintained in good condition, but prioritizes essential resources for the MBTA and promotes transportation alternatives like e-bikes, electric vehicles, and expanded public transportation”.

“This legislation sets the table for the next administration to take full advantage of the additional billions of dollars, both state and federal, for critical transportation projects throughout the state,” said Representative William Straus (D- Mattapoisett), House Chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation. “The House has wisely used the bill as an opportunity to again demonstrate its commitment to roads, bridges and public transit.”

“This legislation provides meaningful and generational investments to the roads, bridges and transportation systems throughout our Commonwealth,” said Representative Danielle Gregoire (D-Marlborough), House Chair of the Joint Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets. “Because of the foresight and diligence of Speaker Mariano, we were able to engage early-on legislators from across the state on how this legislation could be most impactful to fully meet the needs of our Commonwealth. I am grateful to the Speaker for the opportunity to work on this critical piece of legislation and am thankful to my colleagues, Chairman Michlewitz and Chairman Straus for their partnership in bringing this to the House floor.”

Other highlights of the bill include:

$2,812,457,157 for projects on the interstate and non-interstate federal highway system

$1,270,000,000 for non-federally aided roadway and bridge projects and for the nonparticipating portion of federally aided projects

$85,000,000 for pavement and surface conditions on non-federally aided roadways

$25,000,000 for pavement and surface conditions on municipal roadways

$20,000,000 for grants to municipalities under the Complete Streets Funding Program

$25,000,000 for grants to Transportation Management Associations

$82,000,000 for rail improvements

$64,900,000 for projects of regional transit networks and facilities

$1,375,000,000 for sustainable transit system modernization and rail improvements

$114,100,000 for the Airport Improvement Program

$145,000,000 for multi-modal transportation planning and programming

$10,000,000 for a public realm improvement program

$3,500,000,000 for projects funded with discretionary federal grant funds

$25,501,000 for the Mobility Assistance Program

$200,000,000 for projects that reduce emissions such as public alternative fueling stations and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, programs promoting e-bikes and public