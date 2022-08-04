Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Bethancourt Graduates from Champlain College

Champlain College is pleased to announce that Karen Bethancourt of Lynn recently graduated from Champlain College after the spring 2022 semester.

Bethancourt was one of 587 students who completed their degree requirements and received their diploma at this time. Bethancourt completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.

Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland. From its beautiful campus overlooking Lake Champlain, the College offers an innovative academic experience and more than 100 residential and online programs, including undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates. Champlain’s distinctive career-driven approach to higher education embodies the notion that true learning occurs when information and experience come together to create knowledge. For more information, visit champlain.edu.

D’Amico Has Been Named to the Dean’s List

Maya D’Amico of Lynn has been named to a Champlain College Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester.

Students awarded honors based on their academic achievement. D’Amico is currently enrolled in the Game Art and Animation major.

The honors include:

• Dean’s List – for achieving a 3.5 grade point average during the spring semester

• President’s List – for achieveing a 4.0 grade point average during the spring semeter.

• Trustee’s List – for achieving a 4.0 grade point average for two consecutive semester.

Making an Honors List is a tremendous achievement in any year. Many of the high achievers balance their classes with serious jobs, internships, clubs, and volunteering, as well as a global pandemic. We congratulate you on this great accomplishment and honor.

Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland. From its beautiful campus overlooking Lake Champlain, the College offers an innovative academic experience and more than 100 residential and online programs, including undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates. For more information, visit champlain.edu.

Emmanuel College Announces Spring 2022 Dean’s List

In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College in Boton has named nearly 800 students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester. Local students honored include:

John Carroll of Lynn

Megan Cassidy of Lynn

Tianna Dawe of Lynn

Trish Dinh of Lynn

Daniel Finnigan of Lynn

Kendrick Jean-Francois of Lynn

Ingrid O’Dell of Lynn

Samantha Thai of Lynn

Caeleyann Thomson of Lynn

Hannah Trahant of Lynn

Emmanuel College is a co-educational, residential institution with a 17-acre campus in the heart of Boston’s educational, scientific, cultural and medical communities. Enrolling 2,00 undergraduate and graduate students, the College provides boundless opportunities for students to expand their worldview through rigorous coursework, significant internship and career opportunities throughout the Boston area and beyond, collaborations with distinguished and dedicated faculty, and participation in a dynamic campus community. Emmanuel’s more than 70 programs in the sciences, liberal arts, business, nursing, and education foster spirited discourse and substantive learning experiences that honor the College’s Catholic educational mission to educate the whole person and provide an ethical and relevant 21st-century education.

Ueland Named to Dean’s List at Ithaca College

Ithaca College student Annika Ueland of Lynn was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

About Ithaca College

Founded in 1892, Ithaca College is a residential college dedicated to building knowledge and confidence through a continuous cycle of theory, practice and performance. Home to some 5,200 students, the college offers more than 90 degree programs in its schools of Business; Communications; Humanities and Sciences; Health Sciences and Human Performance; and Music, Theatre, and Dance.

Students, faculty and staff at Ithaca College create an active, inclusive community anchored in a keen desire to make a difference in the local community and the broader world. The college is consistently ranked as one of the nation’s top producers of Fulbright scholars, one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly schools in the country, and one of the top 10 colleges in the Northeast.

Furtado Graduates from Emerson College

Emerson College, the nation’s premier institution for the arts, communication, and the liberal arts, awarded more than 1,000 undergraduate degrees during its 142nd Commencement at Agganis Arena in Boston.

David Furtado from Lynn received a BS in Communication Disorders.

During the ceremony, the College honored three award-winning artists, innovators, and Emersonians for their contributions and efforts to the arts, communication, and greater humanity. Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon screenwriter Adele Lim ‘96; composer and singer Toshi Reagon; and Emerson Trustee, founder and chairman of Samuels & Associates, and film producer Steve Samuels each received honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees. Lim ‘96 gave the commencement address.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning. The College has 3,780 undergraduates and 670 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries. Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a renowned faculty, students participate in more than 90 student organizations and performance groups. For more information, visit emerson.edu.

Local Students Named to The Dean’s List at MCPHS University

MCPHS University is pleased to announce the students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester:

* Amanda Tran is a native of Lynn and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Premedical Health Studies degreeAmanda will graduate from the Boston, Massachusetts campus in 2023.

* Andreu Medrano is a native of Lynn and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene degreeAndreu will graduate from the Boston, Massachusetts campus in 2024.

The Dean’s List recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.

The mission of MCPHS University is to prepare graduates to advance health and serve communities worldwide through excellence, innovation, and collaboration in teaching, practice, scholarship, and research. Founded in 1823, MCPHS University is the oldest institution of higher education in the City of Boston. In addition to the original Boston campus, the University has campuses in Worcester, Massachusetts, and Manchester, New Hampshire, as well as robust online learning options. The University currently offers more than 100 unique baccalaureate, masters, and doctoral degree programs and certificates covering a variety of health-related fields and professions.

Watts named to Clark University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Savior B. Watts, of Lynn was named to second honors on the Clark University Dean’s List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the Spring 2022 semester.

Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.

Founded in 1887, Clark University is a liberal arts-based research university that prepares its students to meet tomorrow’s most daunting challenges and embrace its greatest opportunities. Through 33 undergraduate majors, more than 30 advanced degree programs, and nationally recognized community partnerships, Clark fuses rigorous scholarship with authentic world and workplace experiences that empower our students to pursue lives and careers of meaning and consequence.

Local Students Named to the Dean’s List at Boston College HS

The following Lynn students have been named to the Third Quarter Honor Roll at Boston College High School:

• Cristian Erazo, High Honors (Class of 2025)

• Alpha Barry, Honors (Class of 2023)

• Rodrigo Guizar, Honors (Class of 2025)

For High Honors a Sophomore, Junior, and Senior must have at least a 3.80 quality point average and all grades “C+” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.6 quality point average and all grades “C+” or higher.

For Honors a Sophomore, Junior, and Senior must have at least a 3.20 quality point average and all grades “C-” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.165 quality point average and all grades “C-” or higher.

Boston College High School is a Jesuit, Catholic, college-preparatory school for young men in grades 7 to 12. Founded in 1863, the school enrolls approximately 1,500 students from more than 140 communities in eastern Massachusetts. For more information please visit bchigh.edu.