Walsh Becomes Next Chair of Lynn Democratic City Comm.

When Marissa Walsh was a high school student at the Pingree School, she launched a Young Democrats Club in Lynn.

Walsh, a graduate of prestigious Smith College and an accomplished writer, was elected in April as the chair of the Lynn Democratic City Committee, succeeding Agnes Ricko.

Lynn Democratic City Committee Chair Marissa Walsh (front row, left), with Dalene Basden, and (back row), Agustine Matos, Becca Walker, Gabriel Mieses, Abraham Mieses, Jeanne Lydon, and Natasha Megie- Maddrey.

“I have huge shoes to fill,” said Walsh, 50. “We’re so grateful to Agnes Ricko for her 51 years of service to the Lynn Democratic City Committee as a member and as the chair. We’re just so grateful for her commitment to Democratic politics in Lynn and in Massachusetts.”

Carrying on the Family Tradition

Walsh comes from a well-known and politically active family.

Marissa’s father, Coley Walsh, was co-chair of the LDCC. Her mother, the late Deborah Smith Walsh, was the Ward 2 chair of the LDCC and was elected to the Lynn School Committee and to the Lynn City Council as a councilor-at-large.

Marissa’s brother, Steve Walsh, was state representative for Lynn and Nahant and is a long-time football referee who has officiated several Agganis Football Classics. He is currently the president of the Massachusetts Hospital Association.

Her youngest brother, Joe, lives in Florida and is the artistic director of a theater.

A Lifelong LDCC Member

Marissa said she has been a member of the LDCC since high school. After completing her studies at Smith, she moved to New York City whers she worked in book publishing for several years. She hass a children’s book in production. Upon her return to Lynn, she resumed her membership on the LDCC.

Excited About State Democratic Hopes

Walsh she is ‘thrilled” about the Democratic slate of candidates seeking office. “We have so many excellent candidates for every office,” she said. “We’re thrilled to be electing our first Democratic woman governor in the state of Massachusetts. We’re going to do everything we can to get her [Maura Healey] elected.”

Vice-Chair Drew Russo Offers his Congratulations

Drew Russo, vice chair of the LDCC since 2016, a State Democratic Committeeman, and the city’s personnel director, offered lofty praise for Marissa Walsh.

“Marissa is an excellent choice for chair, and the representative of an incredible family tradition, not only in public service, but in Democratic activism in this city,” said Russo. “I couldn’t think of a better person to lead our committee over the next several years, and I’m really excited to work with her. Obviously, Agnes Ricko has created a magnificent legacy that we’re all going to look to carry on, and Marissa is going to be an excellent leader that will provide good stewardship and will really help our committee to move forward. This is a time when we need a good, solid progressive activism, both in the country, and the city of Lynn as well.”