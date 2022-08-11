AG Healey Tours Food Project’s Urban Farm at Lynn Tech

Special to the Journal

Attorney General Maura Healey joined with Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson, State Sen. Brendan Crighton, State Reps. Dan Cahill and Peter Capano, and Ward 5 Councillor Dianna Chaoutis to tour The Food Project’s new urban farm and garden Monday at Lynn Tech.

The Attorney General Office’s 2022 Healthy Summer Youth Program gave grants to the The Food Project.

Attorney General Maura Healey is pictured with Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson, State Reps. Peter Capano

and Dan Cahill, State Sen. Brendan Crighton, Ward 5 Councilor Dianna Chakoutis and participants in The

Food Project’s urban farm at Lynn Tech

The grants program provides young people with opportunities for employment focused on health and wellness.

The Food Project is a non-profit organization that works with young people to build sustainable food systems and increase access to healthy food through work at urban and suburban farms and farmers’ markets in eastern Massachusetts.