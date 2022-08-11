Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for On-Site Pharmacy at Lynn Community Health Center

Special to the Journal

Congressman Seth Moulton secured a $1 million in Community Project Funding (CPF) for the Lynn Community Health Center’s new pharmacy. Moulton joined LCHC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kiame Mahaniah, Mayor Jared Nicholson, State Sen. Brendan Crighton, State Rep. Dan Cahill, State Rep. Peter Capano, Councilor-at-Large Brian Field, and City Councilors Dianna Chakoutis, Richard Colucci, and Coco Alinsug at the official groundbreaking ceremony Monday for the new pharmacy.

In observance of National Health

Center Week and in appreciation of the Lynn Community Health Center outstanding work in the city, Mayor Jared Nicholson presented a proclamation to LCHC CEO Dr. Kiame Mahaniah during the speaking program at the groundbreaking ceremony

Councilor-at-Large Brian Field, Lynn Community Health Center CEO Dr. Kiame Mahaniah, Ward 5 Councilor Dianna Chakoutis, and Lynn Personnel Director Drew Russo.

The Lynn Community Health Center, a national model for its excellence in providing medical and dental services to residents in urban communities, has 43,000 patients that reside in Lynn and other cities.