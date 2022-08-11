Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for On-Site Pharmacy at Lynn Community Health Center

Special to the Journal
Congressman Seth Moulton secured a $1 million in Community Project Funding (CPF) for the Lynn Community Health Center’s new pharmacy. Moulton joined LCHC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kiame Mahaniah, Mayor Jared Nicholson, State Sen. Brendan Crighton, State Rep. Dan Cahill, State Rep. Peter Capano, Councilor-at-Large Brian Field, and City Councilors Dianna Chakoutis, Richard Colucci, and Coco Alinsug at the official groundbreaking ceremony Monday for the new pharmacy.
The Lynn Community Health Center, a national model for its excellence in providing medical and dental services to residents in urban communities, has 43,000 patients that reside in Lynn and other cities.