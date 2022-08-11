Lynn Democrats Honor Agnes Ricko

The Democratic City Committee Ice Cream Social at the Lynn Museum honored one of the most influential Democratic members in Lynn history. For over five decades of dedicated service to the committee, supporting numerous candidates seeking political office, and an activist for democratic values, former City Democratic Committee Chairperson, Agnes Ricko, was recognized for her outstanding leadership throughout her long career.

Councilor-at-Large Brian LaPierre with Councilors at Large Brian Field and Hong Net, and Ward 3 Councilor Coco Alinsug presented a City Council Citation to Agnes Ricko. Councilor LaPierre stated from the City Council Citation, “In your 50 years of service, and leadership to Lynn Democratic City Committee, these astounding feats led to local, state, and federal Democratic victories. Your legendary work ethics and organizational capacity is imitated, but never duplicated. Your ability to pick up a phone to recruit volunteers for any given project will never be rivaled. You are loved by many in Lynn, the North Shore, the Commonwealth, and the nation.”

Mayor Jared Nicholson expressed how Agnes was a positive force for his campaign for Mayor, “She took over what my campaign was doing, and within a matter of weeks, Agnes brought us to the next level with her energy and her strong campaign skills; she mentored people with such tenderness whom she works with; her ultimate goodness has changed me in a serious way as it has changed many of us.”

Congratulations to Agnes Ricko for her five decades of innumerable efforts to advance the Democratic Party, supporting candidates, and causes to bring forth a more just and free society to all from Mayor Nicholson’s City Citation.

State Senator Brendan Crighton and State Representative Daniel Cahill presented State Citations to Agnes for her years of service to the Democratic Party and for her friendship.

Agnes believed in a better world; she worked extremely hard to make her endeavors come true – a giant in Lynn political history.