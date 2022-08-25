Local Students in the News

Lasell University Students Design For, Produce Annual RUNWAY Shows

Reimagined, was recently held at Lasell University. The shows featured original design work from more than 70 students and a production team of more than 150 behind-the-scenes student leaders.

Dylan Mullen of Lynn was one of RUNWAY’s scene managers.

Kelly Russell of Lynn was a RUNWAY model.

RUNWAY 2022: Reimagined featured 70 student designers and 150 behind-the-scenes personnel. This marked the first year since 2019 that RUNWAY was held fully in-person, though the show was also made available virtually through a livestream.

“Putting on four shows in two nights (live and virtual) was no small feat,” said senior co-director Madison Cormier. “It was important for us to run a show that aligned with the fashion industry while still allowing room for our team’s creativity. As a director, I wanted to make sure that the fashion designers were showcased in the best way possible.”

On May 6, undergraduate student designers showcased their work in ten distinct categories: sweater knits, swimwear, athleisure, menswear, lifestyle separates, evening wear, tailoring, cocktail, special occasion, and non-textile.

The following evening featured Lasell’s senior fashion design and production majors, who each presented a full clothing line that was conceptualized and developed over the course of the year.

RUNWAY is held annually and showcases the work of Lasell University students studying fashion fashion design and production, fashion merchandising and management, and fashion media and marketing; as well as students from a variety of majors at the University who provide business, production, marketing, and modeling support. Students design and produce a two-night event, transforming the University’s athletic center into a fashion runway and hosting over 1,200 guests for evenings full of innovative fashion design.

Molea Graduates from Assumption University

Meagan Molea, of Lynn, was one of nearly 400 graduates to receive a bachelor’s degree during Assumption University’s 105th Commencement exercises on Sunday, May 8, at the DCU Center in downtown Worcester. Larry Lucchino, Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer and chairman and principal owner of the Worcester Red Sox, delivered the commencement address, thanking the University for its partnership with the Worcester Red Sox and imparting upon the Class of 2022 advice gleaned over five decades in baseball and in law.

For more information about Assumption University, please visit www.assumption.edu.

Local Students Named to Fourth Quarter Honor Roll at BC High

The following students have been named to the Fourth Quarter Honor Roll at Boston College High School

Cristian Erazo, High Honors (Class of 2025)

Alpha Barry, Honors (Class of 2023)

Rodrigo Guizar, Honors (Class of 2025)

For High Honors a Sophomore and Junior must have at least a 3.80 quality point average and all grades “C+” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.6 quality point average and all grades “C+” or higher.

For Honors a Sophomore and Junior must have at least a 3.20 quality point average and all grades “C-” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.165 quality point average and all grades “C-” or higher.

About Boston College High School: Boston College High School is a Jesuit, Catholic, college-preparatory school for young men in grades 7 to 12. Founded in 1863, the school enrolls approximately 1,500 students from more than 140 communities in eastern Massachusetts. For more information please visit bchigh.edu.