Shea Newhall Named to Babe Ruth World Series All-Tournament Team

When the Greater Lynn Babe Ruth needed a key hit in the Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia, Shea Newhall delivered.

Newhall hit a sizzling .500 in the tournament to lead all players from the 11 regional championship teams and the host Stafford team. A left-handed hitter and first baseman, Newhall had seven hits in 14-at-bats. He drove in two runs and scored three.

Shea Newhall (right) receives his award from a Babe Ruth World Series official for being selected to the World Series All-Tournament Team.

“Shea was dialed in,” said Lynn Coach Rich Avery. “Whenever he got up and we needed a big hit, he just seemed to put the ball where someone wasn’t and got on base.”

Newhall’s memorable performance earned him a spot on the prestigious 2022 Babe Ruth World Series All-Tournament Team.

Appropriately enough, Newhall, who is sophomore at St. Mary’s High School, received an elegantly designed baseball bat which may require a separate space on the talented Newhall family’s ever-expanding trophy shelf.

The Lynn team, led by Manager Leon Elwell, won its first three games in pool play before losing to Torrance, California in the final game before the single-elimination round. Interestingly, Torrance’s pitching coach, Harrison Mingham, had played against Greater Lynn Babe Ruth in the 2015 Babe Ruth World Series. Mingham went on to play college baseball for Marymount California University.

Lynn was ousted from the tournament by Rapid City, South Dakota. Pitt County, a powerhouse from Greenville, North Carolina, defeated Torrance, 10-7, to win the world championship.

The competition was really tough at the World Series,” said Avery. “Obviously when you get to that point, all the teams are regional champions. Even the host team (Stafford, Virginia) was very good. The whole tournament was an awesome experience for the players and the coaches.”

Lynn third baseman Jared Paone and catcher Kyle Cummings were named to the Babe Ruth World Series All-Defensive Team. Each player received a “Gold Glove” award from Babe Ruth officials.

Lynn officials expressed their appreciation to team parents and fundraisers Jill Avery, Yasmene Driscoll, Lysa Newhall, and Joanne Marks.