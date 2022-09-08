Tucker Defeats O’Shea in Essex County DA Race

State Rep. Paul Tucker of Salem defeated former Lynn resident James O’Shea in the race for Essex County District Attorney in Tuesday’s election.

Tucker, former chief of the Salem Police Department, won with approximately 55 percent of the vote in the race that was one of the most hotly contested on the ballot.

Candidate Tristan Smith for State Representative with supporters at a polling station

Sandra Titcomb, mother, holds sign for Polly Titcomb with Ann Koshivas

Candidate Terri Tauro for State Representative Eight Essex with Julie Fiztpatrick

Paul Tucker for District Attorney with Dylsn Payne, Meghan Tucker, Ann Tucker, State Senator Brendon Crighton, and Julie Rose.

Caren Jenkin-Reichel supports Diann Slavitt Baylis for State Representative of Eighth Essex

Paul Tucker speaks to supporters at his post-election gathering. Tucker won the Democratic Primary for Essex County District Attorney Tuesday

Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger won his race with 53 percent of all votes cast, defeating Virginia Leigh.

Jennifer Armini won the crowded Eighth Essex Democratic primary for state representative with 2,309 votes. The district includes a small portion of Lynn. Tristan Smith finished second with 2,001 votes, followed by Douglas Thompson (1,549) votes), Polly Titcomb (969), Theresa Tauro (965 votes), and Diann Baylis (562).

Armini’s path to victory was paved by her strong, first-place finish in her hometown of Marblehead.

Former state representative Leah Allen was victorious in the Republican Primary for lieutenant governor. Allen will join Republican gubernatorial nominee Geoff Diehl as they face off against Democratic gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey, the state’s attorney general, and lieutenant gubernatorial nominee Kim Driscoll, the mayor of Salem, in the Nov. 8 general election.

Allen and Driscoll each finished first in impressive fashion in their respective races in Lynn.

State Sen. Brendan Crighton and State Reps. Dan Cahill, Peter Capano, and Donald Wong were unopposed in Tuesday’s election.