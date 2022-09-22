News Lynn Fire and Police Family Fun Day by Journal Staff • September 22, 2022 • 0 Comments After a brief absence, the Lynn Fire & Lynn Police Family Fun Day returned at the entrance of Lynn Woods on Great Wood Road. This was the 5th Annual open event with games, activities, and fun for families and friends. Here, children run in the 1K Fun Road Race in Lynn Woods. Maeve has a Face Painting Design from Firefighter Ericson Seang. Firefighter Patrick Carritte shows Anthony how to aim the fire hose at a burning object.