BC Basketball Star Marnelle Garraud Transfers to Vanderbilt

Marnelle Garraud, who began her basketball career at St. Mary’s High School in Lynn where she was a Catholic Central League MVP in Jeff Newhall’s powerful program, will be playing for the Vanderbilt University women’s basketball team in the 2022-23 season as a graduate student.

A 5-foot-7-inch point guard, Garraud played four seasons at Boston College where she led the Eagles to two 20-win seasons.

Garraud will be a tremendous addition to the Vanderbilt program that is led by second-year head coach Shea Ralph, a former UConn basketball star and assistant coach on Geno Auriemma’s staff.

During her career at BC, Garraud scored 944 career points and had 373 assists, 343 rebounds, and 202 steals. Garraud was selected to the ACC’s All-Defensive Team.

An elite academic institution located in Nashville, Tennessee, Vanderbilt plays in the highly competitive Southeastern Conference which boasts South Carolina, last season’s Division 1 national champion. In November, Garraud and the Commodores will be playing North Carolina State and Northern Iowa in the Women’s Cancun Challenge in Mexico.

Garraud scored more than 1,000 points during her high school career at St. Mary’s and Noble Greenough. Jeff Newhall, whose St. Mary’s team is the defending Division 3 state champion and a favorite to repeat, former standout player, congratulated Garraud and wished her well in the next chapter of her career.

“I congratulate Marnelle for her achievements at BC and wish her the very best at Vanderbilt,” said Newhall. “Marnelle will be a major contributor to their team this season.”