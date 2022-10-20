News

1991 State Champion Lynn English Swim Team Honored at Hall of Fame Banquet

The 1991 Lynn English High School state championship team was honored at the 2022 Hall of Fame Banquet that was held Oct. 12 at Spinelli’s, Lynnfield. The team is pictured above at the banquet. Front row (from left) are Amy (DiVirgilio) Fanikos, Dawn Reppucci, Jennifer (DiVirgilio) Thomas, and Christine (Casey) Dugan. Back row (from left) are Coach John Hogan, Elizabeth (Trahant) Escabi, Melissa (Iarrobino)
Blanchard, Coach Denise Silva, Christine Jones-Monahan, Head Coach Jon Lazar, Leah (Kalapinski)
Warren, Jeni Wheeler, Marianne (Conlon) Duncan, Jill Wheeler Jodi (DeLuca) Blyler, Carin Bennett-Rizzo, Sara Garofalo, Amy Hussey-McConnell, Sarah (Kalapinski) McIsaac, and Cathy (Connelly) Carmignani.
Additional photos from the banquet will appear in next week’s edition.

