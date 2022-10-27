Honored for Helping: Recognized at Annual Glitter and Gold Fundraiser

The Glitter and Gold Gala fundraiser for the Lynn Boys and Girls Club was held at Danversport on October 19.

Four outstanding individuals were honored at the Annual Celebration. Executive Director Brian Theirrien said, “These four honorees have given their time, talents, and resources for the betterment of youth and to the community of Lynn.”

Premier Sponsor Eastern Bank meets Ty Law – Adrianna Moschella, Anuschka Miranda, Vicky Lawyer,

Obeth Franco, Ive Gonzalez, Cesar Liriano, and Erin Muschette.

Receiving recognition for their continuous work helping and developing Lynn’s city youth were Sarah Bates, Lisa Nerich, Dr. Christina Colella, and Attorney Brendan Ward of Cherry Tree Legal Firm.

Former New England Patriot and Super Bowl Champion Ty Law was the guest speaker. Master of Ceremonies, State Representative Daniel Cahill, was entertaining and kept the program moving smoothly. Michael Chambers and Nicole Pirro of Chambers Auction Service provided an exciting bidding auction for the audience. Lynn English High School JR-ROTC served as Honor Guards and the Boys & Girls Club Dance Team delightfully performed to the audience’s pleasure.

The evening was a success as guests and friends contributed to raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Lynn.