MBTA To Hold Meeting on Improvements Program

Special to The Journal

The MBTA will host a public meeting on Wednesday, November 2, at 6 PM at Lynn City Hall to discuss the Lynn Improvements Program. This program consists of providing a new, fully accessible platform, improved wayfinding, upgraded bridge structures, and increased overall system safety.

This meeting will also be livestreamed on the Lynn Community Television Facebook page, the Lynn Community Television website, and the Lynn Community Television YouTube channel. The Program team will begin with a presentation at 6 PM followed by time for a Questions & Answers session.

These meetings are accessible to people with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency. Accessibility accommodations and language services will be provided free of charge, upon request, as available. Such services include documents in alternate formats, translated materials, assistive listening devices. Interpreters in American Sign Language, Spanish and Khmer will be present at the in-person meeting.

For accommodation or language assistance, please contact MassDOT’s Chief Diversity and Civil Rights Officer by phone(857-368-8580), fax (857-368-0602), TTD/TTY (857-368-0603) or by email at [email protected]

For more information, visit mbta.com/LynnStation, or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, or Instagram @theMBTA.