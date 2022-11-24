A Proud Uncle: Classical Great Keone Coleman Is on Hand As Karmarri Ellerbe Wins Everett’s Top Football Award

Keone Coleman played in the Harry Agganis and Shriners All-Star Games after completing his sensational career in the Lynn Classical High School football program.

Everett star quarterback Karmarri Ellerbe is now following in his uncle Keone Coleman’s footsteps as a major force on the football field.

Coleman was a guest at the E Club of Everett awards dinner Nov. 17 and watched proudly as his sister Nikeisha’s Ellerbe’s son, Karmarri Ellerbe, received the Bouvier Jewelers Award as the most outstanding senior on the Everett High football team.

A two-year starting quarterback and four-year varsity letterman, Ellerbe led the Crimson Tide to a 17-3 record and two Greater Boston League titles in the 2021 and 2022 fall seasons. The 6-foot, 220-pound senior rushed for 888 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He also threw for 750 yards with eight touchdown passes. Ellerbe will likely be named the unanimous Greater Boston League MVP when the coaches convene to select the All-Star team.

Karmarri said in an interview after the awards dinner that he was grateful for his uncle Keone’s support through his football career. Karmarri has a twin sister, Karyana, who is an athlete on the Everett High cheerleading team.

“I’m very proud of Karmarri – he’s worked hard and we’re going to continue to keep working hard,” said Coleman. “I worked with him a lot when he was younger, but I would say he picked up football pretty quickly himself, and he’s had a lot of good coaches. I give him more support than anything else.”

Keone Coleman graduated from Lynn Classical in 1997 after excelling at middle linebacker and fullback for Coach Dave Dempsey’s Rams.

“I would say in my junior year we had our best season,” recalled Keone. “We had a lot of really good athletes – Jimmy Magner, Kenny Green, Paul Hearns, Mike Zukowski, Bari Gibson, Brian Smith, Chris Mulcahy. We just missed by a game of making the Super Bowl. We lost a tough game to Gloucester.”

Coleman went on to play one season at Maine and three seasons at Merrimack, one as a fullback and two at wide receiver. He also played baseball at Merrimack.

Keone is currently a probation officer at Malden District Court.

And you can be sure that Keone Coleman – vibrant personality and all – will be traveling in support of his nephew Karmarri Ellerbe’s football career.

The talented Ellerbe is considering Anna Maria College among several other schools for his next destination.